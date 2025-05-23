Stalemate in Rome: Iran-US Nuclear Talks End Without Agreement

In Rome, Iran and the United States have reached an impasse as their fifth round of nuclear talks concluded without an agreement. The discussions, mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, saw no progress on key issues, particularly uranium enrichment.

The U.S. delegation, including Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, left early for technical discussions, while Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted on social media that stopping enrichment isn't an option for a deal. He remains firm that "no enrichment, no deal" aligns with Iran's stance.

The negotiations come as Iran's nuclear activities continue to advance, raising tensions with the U.S., which insists any economic relief for Iran hinges on halting its enrichment efforts completely.

