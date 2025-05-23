Rahul Gandhi Visits Ailing Satya Pal Malik

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, paid a visit to the ailing former Jammu and Kashmir governor, Satya Pal Malik, at RML Hospital on Friday evening.

Arriving at the hospital around 5:30 pm, Gandhi took time to inquire about Malik's health condition and engaged in a discussion with the medical team attending to him.

Malik, who was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on May 11, remains under medical care, with reports indicating he is currently undergoing dialysis treatment.

