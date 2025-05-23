Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Visits Ailing Satya Pal Malik

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik at RML Hospital on Friday evening. Gandhi inquired about Malik's health, currently on dialysis, and discussed the condition with attending doctors.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, paid a visit to the ailing former Jammu and Kashmir governor, Satya Pal Malik, at RML Hospital on Friday evening.

Arriving at the hospital around 5:30 pm, Gandhi took time to inquire about Malik's health condition and engaged in a discussion with the medical team attending to him.

Malik, who was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on May 11, remains under medical care, with reports indicating he is currently undergoing dialysis treatment.

