Rahul Gandhi Visits Ailing Satya Pal Malik
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik at RML Hospital on Friday evening. Gandhi inquired about Malik's health, currently on dialysis, and discussed the condition with attending doctors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, paid a visit to the ailing former Jammu and Kashmir governor, Satya Pal Malik, at RML Hospital on Friday evening.
Arriving at the hospital around 5:30 pm, Gandhi took time to inquire about Malik's health condition and engaged in a discussion with the medical team attending to him.
Malik, who was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on May 11, remains under medical care, with reports indicating he is currently undergoing dialysis treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Unveils Ambitious Infrastructure and Health Schemes
Health Sector in Flux: Key Developments and Challenges
Revolutionizing Gastroenterology: IKS Health Partners with GI Alliance for AI-Driven Innovation
Escalating Tensions: Civilians Bear Brunt of Cross-Border Shelling in Jammu and Kashmir
Infinx Acquires i3 Verticals' Healthcare RCM Business for USD 96M