Pakistan's Diplomatic Resolve: Sharif's International Conversations

In a series of diplomatic dialogues, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed a steadfast commitment to national integrity amid regional tensions. During telephonic discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the emphasis on defending sovereignty remained paramount, the Foreign Office reported on Friday.

With rising concerns from India's unilateral attempts to disregard the Indus Waters Treaty and the ongoing instability exacerbated by the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, Sharif spotlighted these issues as central to South Asian unrest. The Prime Minister reiterated the need for upholding international accords.

Amidst these discussions, Sharif also addressed developments in the Middle East, particularly the crisis in Gaza, urging the global community to ensure the timely delivery of humanitarian aid. He conveyed optimism that the upcoming UN Conference on a Two-State Solution would bring significant progress.

