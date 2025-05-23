Left Menu

Pakistan's Diplomatic Resolve: Sharif's International Conversations

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms commitment to defend national integrity during calls with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Concerns over India's Indus Waters Treaty stance and Middle East tensions were highlighted. International support for Gaza was urged ahead of UN Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:40 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a series of diplomatic dialogues, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed a steadfast commitment to national integrity amid regional tensions. During telephonic discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the emphasis on defending sovereignty remained paramount, the Foreign Office reported on Friday.

With rising concerns from India's unilateral attempts to disregard the Indus Waters Treaty and the ongoing instability exacerbated by the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, Sharif spotlighted these issues as central to South Asian unrest. The Prime Minister reiterated the need for upholding international accords.

Amidst these discussions, Sharif also addressed developments in the Middle East, particularly the crisis in Gaza, urging the global community to ensure the timely delivery of humanitarian aid. He conveyed optimism that the upcoming UN Conference on a Two-State Solution would bring significant progress.

