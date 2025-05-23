BJP MP Urges Global Action on Pakistan's Terror Ties
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized Pakistan for fostering terrorism against India, calling for its global dismantling. Surya, part of a multi-party group led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will visit several countries to present India's stance on terrorism and advocate for international pressure on Pakistan.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday strongly criticized Pakistan, labeling it as a longstanding sponsor of terrorism against India. Surya pointed out that countries, including the United States, have suffered due to the terrorist networks operating from Pakistan.
Surya, one of the members of the multi-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, highlighted the issue of terrorist groups finding safe havens in Pakistan. He underscored the need for the global community to take action and dismantle these structures for global safety.
Honoring India's global outreach efforts, the delegation plans to visit the United States and Latin American countries, to advocate for international cooperation against terrorism, aligning with the broader goal of sensitizing global opinion to India's perspective on cross-border terrorism since 1989.
