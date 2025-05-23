India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Dialogue with Germany

During a joint press conference with German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and emphasized that India would not succumb to nuclear blackmail. Upright in his stance, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of bilateral talks with Pakistan.

Speaking in Berlin, the final destination of his three-nation tour, Jaishankar discussed with the German leadership the potential for strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership, especially in areas of economic collaboration, security, and technological advancements. Both ministers acknowledged 25 years of cooperation and looked forward to enhancing economic ties.

After meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Jaishankar expressed his anticipation for future collaborations that could lead to a free trade agreement between India and the European Union by the year-end. The visit strengthens India's position on terrorism while seeking to advance economic links and strategic alliances with Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)