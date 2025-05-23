Left Menu

India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Dialogue with Germany

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and bilateral approach to Pakistan in a joint press conference with German counterpart Johann Wadephul. During his tour in Berlin, Jaishankar highlighted the strategic partnership with Germany and aspirations for a stronger bilateral relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:45 IST
India's Firm Stance Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Dialogue with Germany
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Germany

During a joint press conference with German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and emphasized that India would not succumb to nuclear blackmail. Upright in his stance, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of bilateral talks with Pakistan.

Speaking in Berlin, the final destination of his three-nation tour, Jaishankar discussed with the German leadership the potential for strengthening the India-Germany strategic partnership, especially in areas of economic collaboration, security, and technological advancements. Both ministers acknowledged 25 years of cooperation and looked forward to enhancing economic ties.

After meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Jaishankar expressed his anticipation for future collaborations that could lead to a free trade agreement between India and the European Union by the year-end. The visit strengthens India's position on terrorism while seeking to advance economic links and strategic alliances with Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025