Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: Juan Pablo Guanipa Detained Amid Venezuela's Political Turmoil

Juan Pablo Guanipa, a prominent Venezuelan opposition politician and ally of Maria Corina Machado, has been arrested on allegations of leading a terrorist plot. The arrest comes days before the parliamentary elections, adding tension to Venezuela's political landscape. The government frequently accuses the opposition of conspiring against President Maduro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:52 IST
High-Profile Arrest: Juan Pablo Guanipa Detained Amid Venezuela's Political Turmoil

Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa was arrested on allegations of plotting against the government, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced Friday. Guanipa, a key ally of Maria Corina Machado, faces charges of terrorism and money laundering, marking heightened tensions ahead of the country's parliamentary elections.

Officials claim Guanipa's arrest is tied to an alleged conspiracy involving 70 individuals, including foreigners, aimed at disrupting regional and legislative elections. Despite being in hiding since last year's presidential election, Guanipa has now been apprehended, following the trend of intensified government crackdowns since the disputed 2024 election.

The opposition and various rights groups have criticized these arrests as a government strategy to stifle dissent. Guanipa refuted the charges, asserting they stem from government fears of the population's support for the opposition, while Machado emphasized ongoing efforts to free detained political figures and ensure victory in their struggle against the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025