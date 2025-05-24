Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major Prisoner Exchange
In a significant display of cooperation amidst a prolonged conflict, Russia and Ukraine have completed a major prisoner exchange, releasing hundreds of soldiers and civilians. Despite ongoing hostilities and attacks, this exchange marks the largest swap in the war's history and was agreed upon during peace talks in Istanbul.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a striking moment of cooperation, Russia and Ukraine engaged in a large-scale prisoner exchange, marking the largest swap in the ongoing conflict to date. This pivotal exchange has seen hundreds of soldiers and civilians returned to their homelands in an action agreed upon following peace discussions in Istanbul.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 390 Ukrainians, including both military personnel and civilians. Russian authorities confirmed a reciprocal exchange. Despite this gesture, hostilities continue on the battlefield with ongoing strikes and casualties reported on both sides.
The prisoner exchange has offered a glimmer of hope for families desperate for news of their loved ones, although it has cast no immediate promise of ceasefire or peace. While diplomatic talks continue, the situation remains tense, with both sides maintaining their positions and demands in the negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PSL Matches Shifted: Cricket Amidst Conflict
Unyielding Conflict: Russia Strikes Despite Ceasefire
Border Tensions Surge: Civilians in LoC Villages Suffer Amid India-Pakistan Conflict
Tensions Escalate: Security Tightened Amid India-Pakistan Drone Conflict
Operation Sindoor: Andhra Pradesh Ensures Student Safety Amidst Conflict