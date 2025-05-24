Russia and Ukraine Conduct Major Prisoner Exchange

In a striking moment of cooperation, Russia and Ukraine engaged in a large-scale prisoner exchange, marking the largest swap in the ongoing conflict to date. This pivotal exchange has seen hundreds of soldiers and civilians returned to their homelands in an action agreed upon following peace discussions in Istanbul.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 390 Ukrainians, including both military personnel and civilians. Russian authorities confirmed a reciprocal exchange. Despite this gesture, hostilities continue on the battlefield with ongoing strikes and casualties reported on both sides.

The prisoner exchange has offered a glimmer of hope for families desperate for news of their loved ones, although it has cast no immediate promise of ceasefire or peace. While diplomatic talks continue, the situation remains tense, with both sides maintaining their positions and demands in the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)