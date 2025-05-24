Steel Giants Forge International Partnership to Boost U.S. Economy

President Donald Trump unveiled a strategic partnership between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel on Friday, ensuring the steel company's operations remain headquartered in Pittsburgh.

Trump stated that this venture would lead to the creation of 70,000 jobs and contribute $14 billion to the U.S. economy in the coming months, with the majority of the investment occurring within 14 months.

To celebrate the partnership, Trump announced plans for a rally at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh on the following Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)