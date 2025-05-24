Trump Initiates Major NSC Overhaul

In a bold move to streamline national security operations, President Donald Trump initiated a major overhaul of the White House National Security Council (NSC) on Friday, insiders revealed. The restructuring aims to decrease the agency's size, transferring its authority to the State and Defense Departments.

Sources close to the situation, speaking anonymously, confirmed that staff managing critical geopolitical issues received termination notices. This reshuffle follows Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent appointment as national security adviser, taking over from Mike Waltz.

The downsizing effort aims to condense the NSC to a streamlined core of a few dozen staffers, significantly less than its previous headcount during the Biden administration. While the NSC refused to comment, insiders report that affected employees will be reassigned within the government, ensuring continued contributions to national security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)