White House Overhaul: NSC Restructuring Signals Major Shift in U.S. Security Policy

President Trump initiates a significant restructuring of the National Security Council (NSC), reducing its size and scope. The changes shift focus from policy-making to implementing the President's agenda, granting more authority to other departments like State and Defense, with a projected staffing of around 50 people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 04:50 IST
In a dramatic overhaul of the National Security Council (NSC), President Donald Trump has initiated a reduction in its size and scope, according to multiple sources. The staff cuts affect those dealing with critical geopolitical issues, and the restructuring is expected to redefine the council's role in policymaking.

As part of this restructuring, the NSC will focus more on implementing the President's agenda, with authority shifting to departments such as State and Defense. The transition follows the appointment of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and comes amid challenges in recruiting top talent.

The NSC, traditionally central to coordinating U.S. national security strategy, will see its workforce shrink to around 50, a significant drop from its staff of over 300 under President Biden. Sources cited pressures to streamline roles, while recent personnel issues have further complicated operational dynamics.

