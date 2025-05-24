Trump's National Security Council Overhaul: A New Strategy Unfolds

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has started a major overhaul of the National Security Council. This initiative will see a reduction in staff numbers, the removal of political appointees, and the reallocation of career government employees back to their original agencies.

The reshuffle, following the departure of Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz, signals a shift in the NSC's focus. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has temporarily taken over Waltz's role, with Trump expecting to place heavier reliance on the State Department and Pentagon for advice on foreign policy.

This reorganization is part of Trump's broader efforts to streamline the NSC and better align it with his 'America First' agenda. The changes come after concerns were raised about the loyalty of some NSC staff members and their alignment with Trump's policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)