Left Menu

Trump's National Security Council Overhaul: A New Strategy Unfolds

President Trump is initiating a significant reorganization of the National Security Council, reducing its size, removing several political appointees, and returning career government employees to their home agencies. This shake-up aims to align the NSC more closely with Trump's agenda and enhance the State Department's role in foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 07:46 IST
Trump's National Security Council Overhaul: A New Strategy Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, President Donald Trump has started a major overhaul of the National Security Council. This initiative will see a reduction in staff numbers, the removal of political appointees, and the reallocation of career government employees back to their original agencies.

The reshuffle, following the departure of Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz, signals a shift in the NSC's focus. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has temporarily taken over Waltz's role, with Trump expecting to place heavier reliance on the State Department and Pentagon for advice on foreign policy.

This reorganization is part of Trump's broader efforts to streamline the NSC and better align it with his 'America First' agenda. The changes come after concerns were raised about the loyalty of some NSC staff members and their alignment with Trump's policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025