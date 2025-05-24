Kerala CM Skips NITI Aayog Meet: A Recurring Pattern?

According to government sources, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will once again forego attending the NITI Aayog's 10th governing council meeting set for Saturday in the national capital.

For the second consecutive year, Vijayan has decided to assign state Finance Minister K N Balagopal to represent him at the meeting. Uncertainty looms, however, over whether Balagopal, who would be stepping into a typically reserved slot for Chief Ministers, will be permitted to attend.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to discuss strategic steps towards establishing a developed India by the year 2047, under the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

