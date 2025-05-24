Left Menu

Kerala CM Skips NITI Aayog Meet: A Recurring Pattern?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will not attend the NITI Aayog's 10th governing council meeting in Delhi, designating Finance Minister K N Balagopal in his place. The meeting is significant, as it focuses on making India a developed nation by 2047, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to government sources, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will once again forego attending the NITI Aayog's 10th governing council meeting set for Saturday in the national capital.

For the second consecutive year, Vijayan has decided to assign state Finance Minister K N Balagopal to represent him at the meeting. Uncertainty looms, however, over whether Balagopal, who would be stepping into a typically reserved slot for Chief Ministers, will be permitted to attend.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to discuss strategic steps towards establishing a developed India by the year 2047, under the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

