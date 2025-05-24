Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee to Skip Crucial NITI Aayog Meeting

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This meeting will focus on India's future economic goals and challenges, in a period of global economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:50 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to skip the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, as reported by sources in the state secretariat. The exact reason for her absence remains undisclosed.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks the tenth Governing Council session of NITI Aayog and aims to draft a strategic roadmap for India to become a developed nation by 2047. This gathering is notable as it involves chief ministers from states and Union Territories post-Operation Sindoor.

As Mamata Banerjee will not attend, questions arise about West Bengal's representation. Sources suggest Chief Secretary Manoj Pant may step in. Alongside deliberations on budget initiatives for 2025-26, the meeting will address economic challenges posed by U.S. tariffs and global economic shifts, with India's growth projected at 6.2-6.7% amid these hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

