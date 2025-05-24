India's Global Crusade Against Terrorism: Uniting Nations, Exposing Vile Handlers

In a fiery speech delivered in Tokyo, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee declared Pakistan as the 'vile handler' of terrorism, urging global nations to unite against it. Banerjee's visit to Japan forms part of a multi-party initiative to emphasize India's stand against cross-border terrorism, particularly after the deadly Pahalgam attack.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, aims to reach international communities across 33 global capitals, promoting awareness on the role of Pakistan in supporting terrorism. Banerjee emphasized India's precise, calculated, and non-escalatory responses to Pakistani aggression following the attack, urging the Indian diaspora to advocate India's message.

Banerjee called on Indian community members to actively spread awareness, highlighting how India leads the global fight against terrorism. The delegation's mission underscores India's zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, reinforcing the stance that 'terror and talks cannot go together'.

(With inputs from agencies.)