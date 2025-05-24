Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Minister Slams Congress Over Operation Sindoor Success

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari criticized Rahul Gandhi, stating that Operation Sindoor's success troubles Congress. The operation targeted terror cells in Pakistan following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Gandhi raised concerns over India's foreign policy, questioning India's association with Pakistan and the silence on military losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari took aim at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Operation Sindoor. The BJP leader described the operation's success as a source of 'worry' for the Congress, acknowledging the prowess of the Indian Armed Forces.

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, marked a significant strategic victory, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. Ansari commended the Indian Army and PM Modi's leadership, while also recognizing the efforts to address international perceptions of the Pahalgam incident.

Meanwhile, Gandhi criticized India's foreign policy under the NDA, questioning its perceived alignment with Pakistan. He confronted the silence over aircraft losses during the operation, demanding transparency and accountability from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

