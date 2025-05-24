Left Menu

Tyagi Rebuts Gandhi: Operation Sindoor Remarks Unwarranted

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Operation Sindoor as objectionable during a crisis while Gandhi accused India's foreign policy of collapsing. He raised questions about India's international stance and transparency regarding Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog's meeting outlined a vision for a developed India by 2047.

Updated: 24-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi has sharply criticized Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent comments on Operation Sindoor, describing them as objectionable amidst a time of crisis. Tyagi, speaking to the press, emphasized the inappropriateness of making such statements during such sensitive times.

Gandhi, on the previous day, had attacked the BJP-led NDA government, claiming India's foreign policy is in disarray. Through a post on X, Gandhi questioned the central government's diplomatic strategies, particularly regarding recent international incidents involving Pakistan.

In an earlier statement, Gandhi demanded answers from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding the losses incurred during Operation Sindoor, labeling the minister's silence as damning. Operation Sindoor, launched in response to a deadly attack, was a significant military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Tyagi commented on a recent NITI Aayog meeting spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which focused on the future vision for a developed India by 2047. The meeting convened various state leaders to discuss strategies for achieving this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

