Tharoor Leads Global Mission Against Terrorism

Shashi Tharoor, leading a multi-party delegation, is visiting five countries to assert India's resolve against terrorism. He aims to convey India's peace mission, highlighting Pakistan's ties to global terrorism. The delegation will emphasize preserving democratic values and combatting false narratives about India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:15 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spearheads a multi-party delegation on an international mission to denounce terrorism and spread a message of peace. The delegation aims to highlight India's stance and call for global support against indifference to terrorist threats.

Tharoor's group, comprising members from various political parties, is visiting Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, and the United States. They intend to emphasize the importance of preserving peace, democracy, and freedom, countering narratives of hatred and terror.

In meetings with international counterparts, the delegation will focus on exposing Pakistan's connections to global terrorism, aiming to shift perceptions about recent conflicts involving India. The mission is part of a broader effort to unite the world against the scourge of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

