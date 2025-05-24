Political Turmoil Intensifies in Telangana as BRS Targets CM Revanth Reddy
K T Rama Rao of BRS demands Telangana CM Revanth Reddy resign after being named in an ED chargesheet in the National Herald case. Rao criticizes Congress's Chieftain, Rahul Gandhi, and Telangana BJP leaders for staying silent. He alleges a secret Congress-BJP understanding and accuses the central government of shielding Reddy amidst corruption allegations.
K T Rama Rao, BRS Working President, ramped up his criticism towards Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by demanding Reddy's resignation after his mention in an ED chargesheet related to the National Herald case. Speaking to reporters, Rao claimed the incident tarnishes the state's honor on a national scale.
Rama Rao pressed for Reddy's voluntary resignation or urged Congress's higher-ups to enforce it for guarding an unbiased investigation. Additionally, the BRS aims to notify Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to seek Reddy's prosecution.
Rao also censured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on the matter, questioning his reticence. The BRS leader alleged that Congress and BJP have a secret arrangement in Telangana, further accusing the BJP-led NDA government of protecting Reddy amidst allegations of corruption.
