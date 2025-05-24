Team India: Uniting for a Developed Nation by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for heightened collaboration between the Union government and states, emphasizing that when united like 'Team India', no goal remains unachievable. He made these remarks at the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, underscoring a pressing need to speed up development efforts.

The meeting, themed 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047', is centered on the vision of a developed nation by the year 2047. Modi articulated the collective aspiration of India's 140 crore citizens to see every state achieve developmental milestones, thus contributing to a developed nation.

The council consists of all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and multiple Union ministers, with Modi serving as its chairman. This meeting marks Modi's first major engagement with state leaders and Union Territory governors since Operation Sindoor.

