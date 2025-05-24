Left Menu

Political Spotlight: BJP Criticizes Congress Leader Over NITI Aayog Remarks

The BJP criticized Congress's Jairam Ramesh for his controversial remarks about the NITI Aayog meeting, labeling it an effort to disrupt. The incident unfolded during the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting in India, meant to discuss development plans. The event reflects the ongoing political tensions between the two parties.

Updated: 24-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:58 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vehemently criticized Congress leader Jairam Ramesh following his inflammatory remarks regarding the NITI Aayog meeting. Ramesh, who labeled the body as "unfit," was accused of habitually sparking controversy to overshadow development talks.

The discord unfolded during the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to discuss strategies for India's development by 2047. The BJP described the meeting as "Team India's meeting," maintaining that such discussions are crucial for national policy-making.

Further intensifying the political drama, BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain accused Ramesh of detracting from key national issues. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi of Congress faced scrutiny over his delayed visit to conflict-hit Jammu and Kashmir, where he pledged to highlight the tragedy of Pakistani cross-border shelling victims.

