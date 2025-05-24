BJP's Raina Accuses Congress of Betrayal Amidst Operation Sindoor Triumph

In a fierce rebuke, BJP national executive member Ravinder Raina targeted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, urging them to celebrate the nation's victory through Operation Sindoor instead of engaging in politics. Raina accused the Congress of perpetuating terrorism and separatism through flawed policies.

The BJP leader criticized Gandhi for his recent visit to Poonch amid tensions, labeling it an unnecessary political maneuver. He emphasized that the entire nation, including the Indian armed forces, stood united in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attacks, ready to combat terrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Raina labeled Pakistan as a persistent adversary, asserting that Modi's government had successfully isolated it internationally. He called on the Congress to abandon its political agendas, highlighting Modi's accomplishments in redefining national security. Zulfikar Ali, joining Raina, urged government support for victims of cross-border violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)