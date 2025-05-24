Left Menu

Imran Khan's Call for Genuine Talks: Military Over Puppet Government

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, jailed since August 2023, expressed his desire to negotiate only with the military, deeming talks with the weak PML-N government unproductive. He faces numerous charges after his ousting in April 2022. Khan criticizes the baseless legal proceedings and vows resilience for the nation's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:29 IST
Imran Khan's Call for Genuine Talks: Military Over Puppet Government
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has stated his intention to engage exclusively with the military establishment for negotiations, sidelining what he calls the "puppet" PML-N government.

Khan, who was arrested in August 2023 following his government's toppling in April 2022, faces numerous charges, which he terms as politically motivated. He underlined the futility of engaging with a government he claims is focused merely on retaining false power without legitimate authority.

Speaking from Adiala Jail, Khan lamented the state of rule of law in Pakistan, asserting this has been replaced by coercive practices and politically driven trials. He remains steadfast in his resolve, despite being unable to communicate with his family or access his physician, a situation he describes as part of the broader attempt to dismantle his party, PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025