Imran Khan's Call for Genuine Talks: Military Over Puppet Government

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, has stated his intention to engage exclusively with the military establishment for negotiations, sidelining what he calls the "puppet" PML-N government.

Khan, who was arrested in August 2023 following his government's toppling in April 2022, faces numerous charges, which he terms as politically motivated. He underlined the futility of engaging with a government he claims is focused merely on retaining false power without legitimate authority.

Speaking from Adiala Jail, Khan lamented the state of rule of law in Pakistan, asserting this has been replaced by coercive practices and politically driven trials. He remains steadfast in his resolve, despite being unable to communicate with his family or access his physician, a situation he describes as part of the broader attempt to dismantle his party, PTI.

