Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Turns 80 Amidst Political Tributes

In a display of political camaraderie, distinguished leaders across India extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who marked his 80th birthday on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the salutations, wishing the veteran leader longevity and good health on social media platform 'X'. His message was echoed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who praised Vijayan's commitment to progressive governance.

Despite the milestone, no formal celebration was held as Vijayan attended to his official duties. Nonetheless, the occasion was marked by messages of goodwill, including visits and social media tributes from family and political colleagues, highlighting his enduring influence and leadership in Kerala.