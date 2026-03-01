Uniting for Tamil Nadu: A Milestone Birthday for CM M K Stalin
National figures, including President Murmu, PM Modi, and Rahul Gandhi, celebrated Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin's 73rd birthday. They praised his dedication to the state's progress. Stalin reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Tamil Nadu's interests and promoting social equality, citing the 'Dravidian Model' as a transformative approach.
Chief Minister M K Stalin's 73rd birthday was marked by warm wishes from prominent national leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, demonstrating broad political respect for his leadership in Tamil Nadu.
President Murmu sent her heartfelt greetings, wishing for Stalin's continued health and service to the nation, while PM Modi conveyed his regards both personally via phone and publicly through social media, highlighting Stalin's impactful governance.
Stalin took the occasion to reinforce his dedication to Tamil Nadu's welfare, advocating for the promotion of social equality, and maintaining the Dravidian legacy. The Trained Priests Students Association acknowledged his efforts in enhancing spiritual inclusivity, pushing for broader societal representation within temple leadership.
