India's Global Diplomatic Offensive: Nations Unite Against Terrorism

India escalated its diplomatic efforts against global terrorism through strategic meetings in Russia, Japan, and Bahrain. The delegations addressed counter-terrorism cooperation with foreign leaders, underscoring India's response to state-sponsored terror, particularly following the deadly Pahalgam attack.

In Moscow, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, the delegation emphasized Russia's crucial support in India's fight against terror, criticizing Pakistan's role in perpetuating terrorism. Parallel efforts in Japan saw JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha highlighting Japan's solid backing of India's anti-terror stance, with a call to action against terrorism globally.

Abhishek Banerjee, part of the Japan delegation, stressed the need for collective international action against terrorism's handlers, urging the diaspora to champion India's message. Meanwhile, in Bahrain, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda reiterated India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism during the diplomatic engagements.