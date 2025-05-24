Opposition Critique: Kerala Government's Claims Under Scrutiny
Leader of Opposition in Kerala, V D Satheesan, critiques the LDF government’s progress claims, stating the report was inaccurate. He highlights issues with NH-66 construction and disputes land acquisition compensation. He alleges conflict in the government’s stance on infrastructure projects, crediting delays and failures.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique at a press conference, Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, alleged that the LDF government's self-appraised progress report was largely inaccurate. He likened the collapse of their claims to the tumultuous state of NH-66, which has been plagued by damages due to unscientific construction methods.
Satheesan argued that while the UDF never opposed path-widening endeavors, the debate over land acquisition has been contentious. He noted that compensation inadequacies were amended under the 2013 Right to Fair Compensation Act, encouraging landowners to support the initiative.
He accused the state government of opportunistic credit-claiming on projects like NH-66, while BJP officials echoed his sentiments, labeling CPI(M)'s stance as politically motivated. Satheesan urged the government to disclose any agreements under the Value Capture Finance Model concerning NH land acquisitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- LDF
- V D Satheesan
- NH-66
- land acquisition
- UDF
- compensation
- NHAI
- infrastructure
- CPI(M)
ALSO READ
Telangana CM Announces Compensation for Fallen Greyhounds
Historic Rs 2.2 Crore Compensation Marks Record-Breaking Settlement in Thane Lok Adalat
Justice Served: Rs 62 Lakh Compensation Upheld for Animator's Tragic Saga
Tribunal Awards Compensation to Boy for Permanent Disability Due to Bus Accident
Tribunal Awards Compensation to Family Injured in Highway Crash