Lee Jae-myung's Ambitious Economic Revitalization Plan

South Korea's leading presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, emphasized the urgency for an additional budget to stimulate the domestic economy. His comments come in the lead-up to the June 3 election, as he rallies support.

Lee pledged to form a dedicated task force under his leadership to address economic challenges head-on if he secures the presidency. His commitment is to implement rapid, effective measures to counter the current economic lull.

Encouraging voter participation, Lee stressed the importance of civic engagement to influence a positive economic transformation. His campaign promises a proactive approach to not just face, but combat the recession.

