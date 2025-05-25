India's Diplomatic Unity: Tharoor Leads Delegation to Guyana

An all-party Parliamentary Delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is set to visit Guyana from Sunday. The mission aims to deliver India's firm stance on terrorism: zero tolerance in every form.

During the three-day visit, the delegation will meet with Guyanese leadership, media professionals, and significant members of the Indian community and diaspora. Their goal is to emphasize India's message of unity, brotherhood, and commitment against terrorism.

The delegation will also partake in the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana's 50th Independence Day celebrations in Berbice on May 25. The group comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Gants Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and former Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu.

