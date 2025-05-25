Left Menu

Clash in the Skies: Russia and Ukraine's Prisoner Swap Amidst Fierce Drone Warfare

Russia and Ukraine executed a significant prisoner swap amidst escalating conflicts, marking a rare cooperation amidst ongoing war efforts. The exchange involved 303 soldiers from each side. The swap occurred as Ukraine faced an unprecedented Russian aerial assault, including 367 drones and missiles. Despite efforts, the conflict persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:40 IST
Clash in the Skies: Russia and Ukraine's Prisoner Swap Amidst Fierce Drone Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a rare moment of cooperation, Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds of prisoners on Sunday, marking the third phase of a significant exchange amid the prolonged conflict between the two nations.

As part of this exchange, each side released 303 soldiers. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to grapple with one of the largest aerial assaults since Russia initiated its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia employed 367 drones and missiles, the largest aerial attack to date, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Despite the prisoner swap's brief semblance of diplomacy, intense battles persist along the frontlines, underscoring the ongoing conflict's relentless nature.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025