Clash in the Skies: Russia and Ukraine's Prisoner Swap Amidst Fierce Drone Warfare

In a rare moment of cooperation, Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds of prisoners on Sunday, marking the third phase of a significant exchange amid the prolonged conflict between the two nations.

As part of this exchange, each side released 303 soldiers. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to grapple with one of the largest aerial assaults since Russia initiated its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia employed 367 drones and missiles, the largest aerial attack to date, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Despite the prisoner swap's brief semblance of diplomacy, intense battles persist along the frontlines, underscoring the ongoing conflict's relentless nature.