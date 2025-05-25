Clash in the Skies: Russia and Ukraine's Prisoner Swap Amidst Fierce Drone Warfare
Russia and Ukraine executed a significant prisoner swap amidst escalating conflicts, marking a rare cooperation amidst ongoing war efforts. The exchange involved 303 soldiers from each side. The swap occurred as Ukraine faced an unprecedented Russian aerial assault, including 367 drones and missiles. Despite efforts, the conflict persists.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a rare moment of cooperation, Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds of prisoners on Sunday, marking the third phase of a significant exchange amid the prolonged conflict between the two nations.
As part of this exchange, each side released 303 soldiers. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to grapple with one of the largest aerial assaults since Russia initiated its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia employed 367 drones and missiles, the largest aerial attack to date, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
Despite the prisoner swap's brief semblance of diplomacy, intense battles persist along the frontlines, underscoring the ongoing conflict's relentless nature.
- READ MORE ON:
- prisoner swap
- Russia
- Ukraine
- drone warfare
- aerial assault
- conflict
- war
- exchange
- missiles
- cooperation
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict
Flight Cuts Looming at Newark Liberty: FAA and Airlines to Meet
Newark's Turbulence: FAA and Airlines Address Flight Cuts
We call for immediate de-escalation, encourage India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue towards peaceful outcome: G7.
We are deeply concerned for safety of civilians on both sides: G7 on India-Pak conflict.