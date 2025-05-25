Global Diplomatic Campaign: India's United Fight Against Terror

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Supriya Sule met with Qatar's Deputy Speaker, Dr. Hamda Al Sulaiti, and other MPs, to convey India's indignation over the Pahalgam terror attack. The delegation underscored India's unified position against cross-border terrorism.

Qatar reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism during the meetings. The delegation's visit is part of India's global outreach effort, emphasizing the significance of Operation Sindoor and targeting terrorist activities.

The group includes various political figures and will further travel to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt to foster international cooperation and highlight Pakistan's alleged terrorist links.