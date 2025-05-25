Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Campaign: India's United Fight Against Terror

An Indian multi-party delegation led by Supriya Sule met with Qatari officials to express India's concerns over cross-border terrorism after the Pahalgam attack. Highlighting India's united stance, the group initiated discussions on global terrorism prevention. This visit is a part of India's international outreach, covering Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Supriya Sule met with Qatar's Deputy Speaker, Dr. Hamda Al Sulaiti, and other MPs, to convey India's indignation over the Pahalgam terror attack. The delegation underscored India's unified position against cross-border terrorism.

Qatar reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism during the meetings. The delegation's visit is part of India's global outreach effort, emphasizing the significance of Operation Sindoor and targeting terrorist activities.

The group includes various political figures and will further travel to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt to foster international cooperation and highlight Pakistan's alleged terrorist links.

