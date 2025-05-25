Left Menu

Political Machinations in Tamil Nadu: Vijay's Allegations Against CM Stalin

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder Vijay accuses Tamil Nadu CM Stalin of visiting Delhi to discuss an ED probe into a TASMAC scam with PM Modi, under the guise of a NITI Aayog meeting. Vijay criticizes DMK for political trickery and alleges a potential alliance with BJP before 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's leader, Vijay, has leveled serious accusations against Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, claiming a recent trip to Delhi was under the guise of attending a NITI Aayog meeting. Vijay alleged that this visit was primarily to discuss an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into a ₹1,000 crore TASMAC scam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The allegations come after the ED conducted searches connected to individuals close to the DMK's top leadership. Despite the DMK dismissing these allegations, Vijay insists that CM Stalin's actions were driven by fear of the investigation entangling his family's interests. He questioned whether CM Stalin discussed the scam case during his solo meeting with PM Modi.

Further, Vijay criticized the ruling DMK for previous opposition tactics against PM Modi and accused them of 'political trickery.' He suggested Stalin's visit aimed to protect family interests rather than state welfare, citing an alleged strategic move for a potential future alliance with BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

