VCK Presses for Dignified Seat-Sharing with DMK

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has started seat-sharing discussions with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), aiming for a respectful allocation of constituencies in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK's leader, informed that talks were amicable, with a committee under his lead negotiating with the DMK's team for a dignified representation based on VCK's strength.

While specifics of seat demands in Tamil Nadu remain undisclosed, VCK submitted a proposal and highlighted its focus on ensuring the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance's success over right-wing forces.

