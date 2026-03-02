VCK Presses for Dignified Seat-Sharing with DMK
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) commenced seat-sharing negotiations with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), emphasizing a respectful share of constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The discussions led by VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan were described as cordial and focused on ensuring DMK's victory in upcoming elections.
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has started seat-sharing discussions with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), aiming for a respectful allocation of constituencies in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK's leader, informed that talks were amicable, with a committee under his lead negotiating with the DMK's team for a dignified representation based on VCK's strength.
While specifics of seat demands in Tamil Nadu remain undisclosed, VCK submitted a proposal and highlighted its focus on ensuring the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance's success over right-wing forces.
