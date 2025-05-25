Karnataka Speaker Revokes Suspension of 18 BJP MLAs

In a significant move, Speaker U T Khader has announced the revocation of the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The legislators, initially suspended for six months over indiscipline and disrespecting the Speaker, had their suspension lifted after pivotal discussions involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other political leaders.

The suspension was initially enforced after a disruptive protest during the assembly's budget session, where BJP MLAs objected to reservation policies and staged chaotic demonstrations in the Assembly. Speaker Khader remarked that the decision to revoke suspension aims to mend relations and ensure disciplined conduct in the future.

After expressing regret for past actions, the suspended MLAs, including notable figures such as former Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, are set to resume their legislative duties. The move highlights the flexibility in administrative decisions and showcases a unified effort among political leaders to uphold democratic values and decorum within the Assembly.

