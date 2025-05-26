Left Menu

Trump Rebukes Putin Over Ukraine Bombing

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's bombing of Ukraine. Trump criticized Putin for the loss of lives and stated his concern about the Russian president's recent actions, indicating that he was not pleased with the situation.

Updated: 26-05-2025 03:51 IST

  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russia's military actions in Ukraine, which occurred over the weekend. Trump's discontent was vocalized during a brief meeting with reporters.

Speaking at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey, President Trump conveyed his concerns regarding the bombing, categorically stating, "I'm not happy with Putin." His comments highlighted the rising tensions and the apparent unpredictability of the Russian leader's decisions.

Trump's remarks come amidst a backdrop of escalating international concern over Russia's strategic aggressions, as the global community watches the developments with bated breath.

