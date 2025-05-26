Trump Rebukes Putin Over Ukraine Bombing

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russia's military actions in Ukraine, which occurred over the weekend. Trump's discontent was vocalized during a brief meeting with reporters.

Speaking at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey, President Trump conveyed his concerns regarding the bombing, categorically stating, "I'm not happy with Putin." His comments highlighted the rising tensions and the apparent unpredictability of the Russian leader's decisions.

Trump's remarks come amidst a backdrop of escalating international concern over Russia's strategic aggressions, as the global community watches the developments with bated breath.