Left Menu

Trump Condemns Russia's Aggression in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong disapproval of Russia's recent bombing of Ukraine, particularly targeting President Vladimir Putin for the aggressive attacks. Trump revealed he is considering additional sanctions on Russia, describing the situation as unacceptable and highlighting concerns over the rising casualties and destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 04:08 IST
Trump Condemns Russia's Aggression in Ukraine
Donald Trump

In a candid address, President Donald Trump condemned Russia's latest aggressive military actions in Ukraine, particularly criticizing President Vladimir Putin's role in the conflict. Trump's remarks surfaced following a weekend of intensive drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russian forces, described as the largest aerial assault since the conflict began.

The onslaught resulted in significant casualties, claiming the lives of at least 12 civilians and wounding many others. Speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump voiced dissatisfaction, stating, "I'm not happy with Putin." The President underscored the gravity of the situation, questioning Russia's motives and emphasizing the loss of life.

In light of these developments, Trump is contemplating further sanctions on Russia, aiming to curb the ongoing hostilities. Despite prior attempts to mediate a ceasefire in the conflict, Trump's discontent has reached new heights, marking a pivotal moment in U.S.-Russia relations.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025