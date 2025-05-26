Trump Condemns Russia's Aggression in Ukraine

In a candid address, President Donald Trump condemned Russia's latest aggressive military actions in Ukraine, particularly criticizing President Vladimir Putin's role in the conflict. Trump's remarks surfaced following a weekend of intensive drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russian forces, described as the largest aerial assault since the conflict began.

The onslaught resulted in significant casualties, claiming the lives of at least 12 civilians and wounding many others. Speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump voiced dissatisfaction, stating, "I'm not happy with Putin." The President underscored the gravity of the situation, questioning Russia's motives and emphasizing the loss of life.

In light of these developments, Trump is contemplating further sanctions on Russia, aiming to curb the ongoing hostilities. Despite prior attempts to mediate a ceasefire in the conflict, Trump's discontent has reached new heights, marking a pivotal moment in U.S.-Russia relations.