Trump Extends Trade Talks Deadline with EU

In a significant development on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the trade talks deadline with the European Union to July 9. This decision follows a request from Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, seeking additional time to negotiate a favorable agreement.

Trump conveyed his acceptance of this request during a conversation with reporters, quoting von der Leyen's commitment to swiftly collaborating and finding common ground. Earlier that day, von der Leyen had publicly indicated the EU's readiness to expedite negotiations, emphasizing the need for extra time in a social media post.

The announcement comes after Trump's dissatisfaction with the pace of negotiations, mentioning on Friday the potential imposition of 50% tariffs on EU imports starting June 1. The original 90-day negotiation window, set by Trump in early April, was initially intended to conclude by July 9.