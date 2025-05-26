Left Menu

Modi's Gujarat Showcase: A Roadshow of Triumph and Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where he held a roadshow in Vadodara, received a grand welcome, and plans to inaugurate projects worth Rs 82,950 crore in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar. The visit celebrates the success of India's 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:30 IST
Modi's Gujarat Showcase: A Roadshow of Triumph and Transformation
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a notable appearance in Vadodara on Monday morning for the beginning of his two-day visit to Gujarat.

The prime minister is slated to engage in multiple public events across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, as well as to inaugurate several projects totaling Rs 82,950 crore, according to an official statement.

Modi received an enthusiastic reception as he arrived at Vadodara airport around 10 am, where he participated in a 1-km roadshow leading to the Airforce station, with citizens lining the streets to celebrate India's triumph in 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025