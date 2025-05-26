Modi's Gujarat Showcase: A Roadshow of Triumph and Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a notable appearance in Vadodara on Monday morning for the beginning of his two-day visit to Gujarat.

The prime minister is slated to engage in multiple public events across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, as well as to inaugurate several projects totaling Rs 82,950 crore, according to an official statement.

Modi received an enthusiastic reception as he arrived at Vadodara airport around 10 am, where he participated in a 1-km roadshow leading to the Airforce station, with citizens lining the streets to celebrate India's triumph in 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)