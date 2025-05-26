India's Parliamentary Outreach for Peace and Anti-Terrorism in Qatar
An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation met Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs to convey India's perspectives on terrorism and strengthen international ties. The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, highlighted India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and plans further outreach in South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt to consolidate global support.
- Country:
- Qatar
An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Supriya Sule of NCP-SP, met with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, to communicate India's firm stance on terrorism and the importance of Operation Sindoor.
The delegation, which includes members from various Indian political parties, arrived in Qatar as part of a broader diplomatic outreach to emphasize India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism following the recent Pahalgam attack.
Comprising leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties, the delegation will proceed to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt, seeking international solidarity against terrorism and underscoring the impact of regional stability on global peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Operation Sindoor Strikes 11 Pakistan Airbases Amid Tensions
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack
India's Bold Stand: Operation Sindoor Rewrites Anti-Terror Strategy
Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Military Strategy
India's Bold Response: Operation Sindoor Continues Amidst Tensions