India's Parliamentary Outreach for Peace and Anti-Terrorism in Qatar

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Supriya Sule of NCP-SP, met with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, to communicate India's firm stance on terrorism and the importance of Operation Sindoor.

The delegation, which includes members from various Indian political parties, arrived in Qatar as part of a broader diplomatic outreach to emphasize India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism following the recent Pahalgam attack.

Comprising leaders from BJP, Congress, and other parties, the delegation will proceed to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt, seeking international solidarity against terrorism and underscoring the impact of regional stability on global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)