Political Tensions Escalate Over Tripura DM's Refusal to Meet Leader

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the head of Tipra Motha, has accused the District Magistrate of Tripura's Gomati district, Tarit Kanti Chakma, of refusing to meet him at his official residence. This incident has ignited a political uproar in the northeastern state.

Jitendra Chaudhury, a CPI(M) MLA and opposition leader in the Tripura Assembly, criticized the DM's conduct, stating that it was unacceptable behavior for a public servant. Tipra Motha legislator Ranjit Debbarma has also called for the removal of Chakma, citing "dereliction of duties."

According to Debbarma, his attempts to communicate with the DM over the past month went unanswered, leading him to personally visit Chakma's residence with Pura Chandra Jamatia, the chief executive member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. However, the DM reportedly refused to engage in discussion.