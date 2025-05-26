ASEAN Strives for Myanmar Peace Amid Trade Tensions

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement at the ASEAN summit, addressing Myanmar's ongoing conflict and urging ASEAN leaders to strengthen the region's peace process. ASEAN is grappling with Myanmar's military junta, which seized power in 2021, sparking a widespread rebellion.

As the current ASEAN chair, Anwar has initiated dialogue between conflicting sides in Myanmar, including a meeting with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. He underscored the significance and fragility of these efforts at the Kuala Lumpur summit, pointing out that even small steps can help bridge divides in pursuit of peace.

Beyond Myanmar, ASEAN leaders are also contending with economic uncertainties caused by U.S. trade tariffs. Anwar is seeking dialogue with President Trump to ease tariff tensions, while ASEAN continues negotiating a code of conduct with China to ease South China Sea disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)