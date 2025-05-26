Left Menu

ASEAN Strives for Myanmar Peace Amid Trade Tensions

ASEAN leaders, led by Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim, seek to mediate Myanmar's internal conflict, while addressing trade tensions due to U.S. tariffs on Southeast Asian countries. Discussions include possible ASEAN envoy for Myanmar and stabilizing ties with China regarding the South China Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement at the ASEAN summit, addressing Myanmar's ongoing conflict and urging ASEAN leaders to strengthen the region's peace process. ASEAN is grappling with Myanmar's military junta, which seized power in 2021, sparking a widespread rebellion.

As the current ASEAN chair, Anwar has initiated dialogue between conflicting sides in Myanmar, including a meeting with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. He underscored the significance and fragility of these efforts at the Kuala Lumpur summit, pointing out that even small steps can help bridge divides in pursuit of peace.

Beyond Myanmar, ASEAN leaders are also contending with economic uncertainties caused by U.S. trade tariffs. Anwar is seeking dialogue with President Trump to ease tariff tensions, while ASEAN continues negotiating a code of conduct with China to ease South China Sea disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

