Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap Amid RJD Family Drama

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has unveiled a dramatic move by expelling his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party and disowning him from the family for six years. This decision, announced on Sunday, underscores significant turmoil within the party's ranks.

Tej Pratap's expulsion follows claims that his Facebook account was hacked, resulting in controversial posts. The action against him has drawn varied reactions. Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar questioned the sincerity of Lalu Yadav's decision, pointing to prior instances of alleged family misconduct.

The episode highlights ongoing discord in the RJD, with calls for decisive leadership intensifying. Lalu Yadav stressed that his son's behavior contradicted the family's ethical standards and jeopardized the party's social justice mission, emphasizing the need for adherence to cultural values in public and personal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)