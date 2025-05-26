Left Menu

Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap Amid RJD Family Drama

Lalu Prasad Yadav, chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party and family due to conduct issues. The move has intensified RJD's internal tensions, with criticism from allies and public reflection on family and political values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:42 IST
Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap Amid RJD Family Drama
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has unveiled a dramatic move by expelling his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party and disowning him from the family for six years. This decision, announced on Sunday, underscores significant turmoil within the party's ranks.

Tej Pratap's expulsion follows claims that his Facebook account was hacked, resulting in controversial posts. The action against him has drawn varied reactions. Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar questioned the sincerity of Lalu Yadav's decision, pointing to prior instances of alleged family misconduct.

The episode highlights ongoing discord in the RJD, with calls for decisive leadership intensifying. Lalu Yadav stressed that his son's behavior contradicted the family's ethical standards and jeopardized the party's social justice mission, emphasizing the need for adherence to cultural values in public and personal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025