Pawan Kalyan Urges Tamil Nadu to Support 'One Nation, One Election'

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, a BJP ally, has called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to reconsider his opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) policy. He highlighted the initiative as crucial not only for political and administrative reform but also for economic progress.

Speaking at a BJP-organized seminar, Kalyan pointed out historical support for simultaneous elections by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. He criticized the DMK's current stance against ONOE, urging Stalin to revisit assembly resolutions and prioritize India's democratic framework and governance efficiency.

Kalyan addressed concerns over federalism and state autonomy by advocating dialogue and constitutional safeguards. He argued that continuous election cycles hinder growth and urged political leaders to focus on governance and public welfare.