India Launches Diplomatic Offensive Against State-Sponsored Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, is on a European tour to address the issue of state-sponsored terrorism. This initiative comes in response to terrorism-related incidents, notably the Pahalgam attacks. The delegation seeks to reinforce India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:20 IST
India has embarked on a diplomatic mission to address the menace of state-sponsored terrorism, spearheaded by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. This comes in the wake of the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks, prompting India to reiterate its zero-tolerance stance.

The nine-member delegation, on a six-country tour of Europe starting in Paris, will engage with French officials, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora. The mission aims to highlight the threats posed by terrorism and stress the need for a united global response.

As countries like France, the UK, and Belgium have also been targets, India's outreach underscores the importance of global alliances in counteracting terrorism. The initiative builds upon India's existing strong security ties with France, emphasizing counter-terrorism cooperation and intelligence sharing.

