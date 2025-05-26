Left Menu

Sikkim Prepares for PM Modi's 50th Statehood Anniversary Visit

The Sikkim government advises tourists to leave the state early on May 29 to avoid traffic, in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the state's 50th anniversary of statehood celebrations.

Updated: 26-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:32 IST
The Sikkim government has urged tourists departing the state on May 29 to do so by 6 am to facilitate smooth traffic flow due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

PM Modi is expected to attend a landmark event celebrating Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary.

A statement from the state's Tourism & Civil Aviation Department notes the significance of the 50-year milestone, encouraging visitors to plan their departures early for smooth vehicular movements and heightened security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

