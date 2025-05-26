Sikkim Prepares for PM Modi's 50th Statehood Anniversary Visit

The Sikkim government has urged tourists departing the state on May 29 to do so by 6 am to facilitate smooth traffic flow due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

PM Modi is expected to attend a landmark event celebrating Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary.

A statement from the state's Tourism & Civil Aviation Department notes the significance of the 50-year milestone, encouraging visitors to plan their departures early for smooth vehicular movements and heightened security.

(With inputs from agencies.)