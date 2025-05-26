Left Menu

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Yogi Adityanath on Reservation Policy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for an old article on reservation. Ramesh claims that the article, published on Adityanath’s website, critiques reservation as divisive politics. He argues that this reflects the sentiments of Adityanath, RSS, and PM Modi against Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over an old article assailing India's reservation policy.

Ramesh highlighted an article titled 'Aarakshan ki Aag main Sulagta desh' hosted on Adityanath's official website during 2014-2015, which he claims labels reservation as 'divisive politics.'

Accusing Adityanath, the RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, Ramesh stated that ongoing support from Congress and the INDIA bloc is crucial in safeguarding the document's integrity amidst contentious reservations discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

