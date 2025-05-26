Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Yogi Adityanath on Reservation Policy

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over an old article assailing India's reservation policy.

Ramesh highlighted an article titled 'Aarakshan ki Aag main Sulagta desh' hosted on Adityanath's official website during 2014-2015, which he claims labels reservation as 'divisive politics.'

Accusing Adityanath, the RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, Ramesh stated that ongoing support from Congress and the INDIA bloc is crucial in safeguarding the document's integrity amidst contentious reservations discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)