Ludhiana West By-Election Gears Up for a Fair and Transparent Poll

The Ludhiana West assembly by-election is set to proceed with robust preparations as officials gear up to establish 192 polling stations across 66 locations. This electoral exercise follows the untimely death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January, which left the seat vacant.

District Election Officer Himanshu Jain, also the Ludhiana deputy commissioner, assures a transparent and efficient process for the by-election scheduled on June 19. In total, 1,74,437 voters, including a diverse demographic such as senior citizens, young voters, and persons with disabilities, are eligible to cast their vote.

Efforts to enhance the voting experience include setting up 10 model polling booths with special focus on inclusivity and eco-friendliness. Strict measures are being implemented to prevent election malpractices, with the deployment of surveillance teams and a special app to assist political candidates with campaign logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)