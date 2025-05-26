Left Menu

Goa Corruption Controversy: Ministers Clash Over Allegations

Goa is abuzz with controversy as state minister Govind Gaude accuses the tribal welfare department of corruption. BJP President Damodar Naik has promised action against Gaude for his public statements. Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar calls for government dismissal, citing pervasive corruption claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Goa has intensified following allegations of corruption within the state's tribal welfare department. The allegations were made by Goa's art and culture minister, Govind Gaude, who claimed that officers within the department demanded bribes to process files.

In response, BJP state president Damodar Naik criticized Gaude for his public declaration, emphasizing that such issues should be addressed internally. Naik stated that Gaude will face disciplinary action for what he called an 'unwarranted' statement.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in Goa, led by Amit Patkar, has seized the opportunity to call for the termination of the current government by the Governor, alleging entrenched corruption within its ranks. The controversy reveals deep political fissures and increasing scrutiny on the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

