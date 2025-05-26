Tragedy Strikes: Former Maharashtra MLA R T Deshmukh Dies in Road Accident

In a tragic incident that has left many in shock, former Maharashtra MLA and BJP leader R T Deshmukh lost his life in a road accident in Latur district on Monday evening. The fatal accident occurred at approximately 4:15 PM when the SUV he was riding in veered off a flyover near Belkund village.

According to the police, the vehicle jumped the crash barrier and rolled twice before coming to a stop. Four policemen from a nearby outpost, along with local residents, responded swiftly to the scene. They managed to rescue both Deshmukh and the vehicle driver from the severely damaged SUV.

Deshmukh, who was seated on the left side of the car, was immediately taken to a private hospital where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the SUV also sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. Deshmukh previously served as the BJP MLA from Majalgaon in Beed district from 2014 to 2019.

