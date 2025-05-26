Congress Slams Modi's Silence on US Role in India-Pakistan Conflict
The Congress Party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on US President Donald Trump's involvement in the India-Pakistan conflict. During a rally, Congress leaders highlighted national security concerns, questioned Modi's handling of foreign policy, and called for accountability in intelligence and military recruitment.
The Congress Party on Monday voiced criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence over US President Donald Trump's claims to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict through trade. This criticism comes amidst the backdrop of the recent Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian defense forces.
Speaking at a rally in Barmer, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala challenged Modi's stance, emphasizing the need for clear communication and transparency in handling national security issues. Surjewala accused the US of intervening, which he argued was detrimental to India's interests and undermined the efforts of the Indian defense forces.
The Congress leaders stressed the importance of accountability in intelligence matters, referencing historical precedents where leadership took strong stances against foreign pressure. Additionally, the rally highlighted the issue of unfilled military vacancies and called for strengthening India's defense capabilities.
