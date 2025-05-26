Delhi Drenched: Political Blame Game Erupts Over Waterlogging Crisis
Devender Yadav, president of Congress' Delhi unit, criticized the BJP government for its alleged indecisiveness after severe waterlogging followed heavy rains in Delhi. While the government prepared to celebrate its 100 days of achievements, critics claimed insufficient measures led to the flooding. No immediate response has come from the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's recent heavy rains have triggered a political storm, with Devender Yadav, Congress' local leader, criticizing the BJP government for its lackluster response to the waterlogging crisis. Yadav attributed the severe flooding to the government's indecisive leadership style.
The BJP, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was preparing to mark its 100 days of governance. Yadav condemned the government's focus on celebrations rather than addressing infrastructural issues. He drew parallels with the previous AAP administration, accusing both of making excuses over inadequate water management.
While Gupta assured that officials would face consequences if responsible for waterlogged areas, Yadav described the measures as half-hearted, stressing that the government misled the public with false claims of effective management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- waterlogging
- BJP
- Devender Yadav
- Rekha Gupta
- Congress
- flooding
- government
- criticism
- politics
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Clarification on Potential Third-Party Mediation in Kashmir
Congress MP Tiwari: India, Not US, Should Lead Peace Talks with Pakistan
Controversial Map Post by Karnataka Congress Sparks Political Firestorm
Rajasthan Congress Questions US Intervention in Indo-Pak Ceasefire
Congress Demands Answers Over Pahalgam Attack and Diplomatic Stances