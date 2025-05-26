Left Menu

Delhi Drenched: Political Blame Game Erupts Over Waterlogging Crisis

Devender Yadav, president of Congress' Delhi unit, criticized the BJP government for its alleged indecisiveness after severe waterlogging followed heavy rains in Delhi. While the government prepared to celebrate its 100 days of achievements, critics claimed insufficient measures led to the flooding. No immediate response has come from the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:03 IST
Delhi Drenched: Political Blame Game Erupts Over Waterlogging Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's recent heavy rains have triggered a political storm, with Devender Yadav, Congress' local leader, criticizing the BJP government for its lackluster response to the waterlogging crisis. Yadav attributed the severe flooding to the government's indecisive leadership style.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was preparing to mark its 100 days of governance. Yadav condemned the government's focus on celebrations rather than addressing infrastructural issues. He drew parallels with the previous AAP administration, accusing both of making excuses over inadequate water management.

While Gupta assured that officials would face consequences if responsible for waterlogged areas, Yadav described the measures as half-hearted, stressing that the government misled the public with false claims of effective management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025