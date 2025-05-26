Delhi Drenched: Political Blame Game Erupts Over Waterlogging Crisis

Delhi's recent heavy rains have triggered a political storm, with Devender Yadav, Congress' local leader, criticizing the BJP government for its lackluster response to the waterlogging crisis. Yadav attributed the severe flooding to the government's indecisive leadership style.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was preparing to mark its 100 days of governance. Yadav condemned the government's focus on celebrations rather than addressing infrastructural issues. He drew parallels with the previous AAP administration, accusing both of making excuses over inadequate water management.

While Gupta assured that officials would face consequences if responsible for waterlogged areas, Yadav described the measures as half-hearted, stressing that the government misled the public with false claims of effective management.

(With inputs from agencies.)